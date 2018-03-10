Bamco Inc. NY Buys 102,432 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $44,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 57.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 482,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $27,722,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $506,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,435 shares of company stock valued at $45,360,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk Inc ( NASDAQ:TTD ) opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,460.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. SunTrust Banks raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.25 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bamco Inc. NY Buys 102,432 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/bamco-inc-ny-buys-102432-shares-of-trade-desk-inc-ttd.html.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.