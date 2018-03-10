Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 25,000 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 666,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Rollins were worth $31,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rollins by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rollins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE ROL) opened at $52.87 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $11,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $414.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

In other news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary W. Rollins bought 2,180 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $99,931.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

