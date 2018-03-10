Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 6,472 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $32,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8,410.00 and a PE ratio of 12.78. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $169.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/baker-avenue-asset-management-lp-purchases-6472-shares-of-ishares-russell-3000-etf-iwv.html.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.