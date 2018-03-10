B. Riley Comments on Reis Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (REIS)

Reis Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Reis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reis’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Reis alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Reis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Reis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Reis ( REIS ) opened at $22.05 on Friday. Reis has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.22, a P/E ratio of 220.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Reis had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Reis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. Reis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 760.00%.

In related news, CEO Lloyd Lynford sold 4,250 shares of Reis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $80,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,579,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Sander sold 5,000 shares of Reis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $624,486. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reis by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reis by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/b-riley-comments-on-reis-incs-q1-2018-earnings-reis.html.

Reis Company Profile

Reis, Inc (Reis) is engaged in providing commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals, through its Reis Services subsidiary. The Company operates through Reis Services segment. It maintains a database containing detailed information on commercial properties in metropolitan markets and neighborhoods throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Reis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.