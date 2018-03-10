B. Riley Analysts Give Ring Energy (REI) a $20.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KLR Group started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN REI) traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 494,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock has a market cap of $765.35, a PE ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 0.27. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

In other news, CFO William Randall Broaddrick sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $396,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/b-riley-analysts-give-ring-energy-rei-a-20-00-price-target.html.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc (Ring) is an exploration and production company that is engaged in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The Company’s exploration and production interests are focused on Texas and Kansas. Its operations are all oil and gas exploration and production related activities in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.