B Paul Roberts Acquires 3,000 Shares of Wynnstay Group plc (WYN) Stock

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) insider B Paul Roberts acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £13,560 ($18,734.46).
Wynnstay Group plc (WYN) opened at GBX 450 ($6.22) on Friday. Wynnstay Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 445 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 685 ($9.46). The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 and a P/E ratio of 1,406.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a yield of 1.77%.
Wynnstay Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of products and services to the agricultural industry and the rural economy. The Company’s segments include Agriculture, which is engaged in manufacturing and supply of animal feeds, fertilizer, seeds and associated agricultural products; Specialist Retail, which supplies to a range of specialist products to farmers, smallholders and pet owners, and Other.
