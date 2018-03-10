Axel Springer (SPR) PT Set at €69.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been given a €69.00 ($85.19) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($87.65) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.99 ($83.94).

Shares of Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) opened at €70.25 ($86.73) on Thursday. Axel Springer has a fifty-two week low of €49.45 ($61.05) and a fifty-two week high of €73.80 ($91.11). The firm has a market cap of $7,350.00 and a PE ratio of 34.95.

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Classified Ad Models, Paid Models, and Marketing Models. The Classified Ad Models segment operates a portfolio of online classified ad portals in the areas of jobs, real estate, and general and other, such as vacation home rentals and automobiles.

