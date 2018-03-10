Avista Corp (AVA) Position Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $142,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avista by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 928,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $28,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Avista by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 613,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 374,970 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $14,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE AVA) opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3,169.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.37. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3725 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

In other Avista news, insider Jason R. Thackston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Williams Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

