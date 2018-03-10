AveXis (AVXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.90

Shares of AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.90 and last traded at $133.90, with a volume of 649571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of AveXis in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AveXis from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.90.

Get AveXis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4,917.53, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.02.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.91). equities research analysts predict that AveXis Inc will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew F. Knudten sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $236,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $826,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,560 shares of company stock worth $7,793,030. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AveXis by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AveXis by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AveXis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Emory University grew its stake in shares of AveXis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AveXis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AveXis (AVXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.90” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/avexis-avxs-sets-new-12-month-high-at-133-90.html.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

Receive News & Ratings for AveXis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AveXis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.