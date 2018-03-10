AveXis (AVXS) PT Set at $129.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AveXis from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AveXis from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AveXis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AveXis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AveXis and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.90.

AveXis (AVXS) opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. AveXis has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $137.91.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.91). analysts expect that AveXis will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $224,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,030. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AveXis in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AveXis by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AveXis in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AveXis by 688.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AveXis in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

