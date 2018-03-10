Aventus (AVT) Trading Down 28.9% This Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $109,773.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00015364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00988773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003354 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010793 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00087944 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00178044 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusSystems . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is an Ethereum-based platform. Its economic model eliminates uncontrolled resale and counterfeit tickets. It allows event organizers to create, manage and promote their events and tickets with dramatically reduced costs, even letting them set price controls and receive commissions on ticket resales. It also gives ticket buyers rewards for promoting events, and identifying fraudulent activity. AventCoin (AVT) is the underlying token in the Aventus protocol. The purpose of AVT is to fuel the Aventus ecosystem and ensure that the protocol runs autonomously, de-centrally, and without any fraud. AVT is used for stake weighted voting and consensus mechanisms for voting on the legitimacy of: Events on the protocol (e.g. the global pool of verified events) => fraudulent events mean applications selling their tickets will lose customers, so we need to prevent this.Applications (either promoters or ticketing apps) sitting on top of the protocol => a list of verified applications needs to be determined so applications falsely claiming to use the protocol cannot sell fraudulent tickets.The parameters that determine how the protocol works, e.g. event creation fees or reporting fees.It is also used to facilitate anonymous matching of buyers and ticket sellers in the secondary market. “Matchers” are like miners in the Ethereum/Bitcoin blockchains and get rewarded with new AVT for performing these computations. The winning “matcher” for a given ticket (like the winning miner of a given block) is chosen by an AVT stake-weighted probability distribution. They finished their ICO on the 6th of September in under 10 minutes. Raised 60k ETH in total, 30k presale, 16k white-list sale and 14k during their public token sale. “

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, EtherDelta, Bitfinex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is not possible to buy Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

