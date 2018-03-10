Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.62, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.50.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share news, Director Craig R. Stapleton purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $1,213,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in the third quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 985,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,868,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results.

