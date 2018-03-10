Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVDL. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ AVDL) traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 970,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,467. The company has a market capitalization of $294.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Stapleton acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 37.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 32.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 9.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results.

