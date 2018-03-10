Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $118.83. 1,818,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,458. The company has a market cap of $51,844.82, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 95,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $11,307,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,728,420.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,088,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,650,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 307,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 109,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,176,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,368,000 after buying an additional 1,164,972 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

