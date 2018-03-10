Autohome (ATHM) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Strong Earnings

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.49. Approximately 1,294,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 866,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Autohome by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Autohome by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10,220.00, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.26.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

