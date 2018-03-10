aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News coverage about aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. aTyr Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9031581414198 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,948. The stock has a market cap of $89.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

