Atomic Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $293,847.00 (ATOM)

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Atomic Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Coin has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Coin has a total market cap of $293,847.00 and $901.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00912999 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009032 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005081 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002189 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00106364 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030924 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Atomic Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 14,896,107 tokens. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Coin is an hybrid PoW/PoS using the Scrypt algorithm. 100% PoS interest will be reduced after 3 months after launch. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Atomic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

