Atmos Market Capitalization Achieves $8.12 Million (ATMS)

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Atmos has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Atmos has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $3,011.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00207389 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Atmos Profile

Atmos (ATMS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,429,892 coins and its circulating supply is 100,429,892 coins. Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere . Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io . The official message board for Atmos is medium.com/@thenovusphere

According to CryptoCompare, “The Advanced File Index (“AFIX”) combines the advantages both the IPFS and the Novusphere blockchain-based database, using the latter as a database layer for the content content on the IPFS p2p network. This database allows Novus to build an advanced index for any files that exist in the IPFS network and provides metadata for each file. Atmos, a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency, is the native value token in the Novusphere blockchain and will be used to pay for content rating, content request, dispute resolution and gateway advertisement of the Novusphere AFIX. “

Atmos Coin Trading

Atmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Atmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atmos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

