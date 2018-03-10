ATMChain (ATM) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ATMChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, ATMChain has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. ATMChain has a market cap of $43.30 million and $5.15 million worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.54 or 0.05444960 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001923 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017277 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018601 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014101 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin (INSN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000757 BTC.

GoldBlocks (GB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000318 BTC.

KushCoin (KUSH) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ATMChain Token Profile

ATMChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io . ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Autumcoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. “

ATMChain Token Trading

ATMChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATMChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATMChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

