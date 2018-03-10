Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Atlassian to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Atlassian to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

Atlassian Co. PLC ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) opened at $61.26 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,230.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $212.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

