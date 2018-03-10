Athersys (ATHX) Trading -3.7% Higher

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.55. 433,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 601,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on Athersys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $51,075 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 128,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

