ATBCoin (ATB) Market Cap Achieves $10.91 Million

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. ATBCoin has a market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,381.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.07 or 0.11198800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00170226 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.01732280 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00021373 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001975 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011230 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 53,031,971 coins and its circulating supply is 41,055,171 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATB coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency designed to solve some of the most pressing issues in the current crypto landscape, such as scalability, energency efficiency and more. ATB coin features some of the most recent technologies in the blockchain space such as the SegWit update and Lightning Network making it more efficient, flexible, and agile. ATB coin comes with an array of lightweight and user-friendly wallets—for desktop, iOS, Android, and web.”

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Exrates. It is not possible to purchase ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

