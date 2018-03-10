Aspen Insurance (AHL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Insurance Holdings is a Bermudian holding company that provides property and casualty reinsurance in the global market, property and liability insurance principally in the United Kingdom and surplus lines insurance in the United States. Aspen’s operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries located in London, Bermuda and the United States: Aspen Insurance UK Limited, Aspen Insurance Limited and Aspen Specialty Insurance Company. “

AHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aspen Insurance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Aspen Insurance ( AHL ) opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,260.00, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.58. Aspen Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.27 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Aspen Insurance’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Aspen Insurance will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,047,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Aspen Insurance by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,912,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 452,212 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Aspen Insurance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,199,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Insurance by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,765,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Insurance by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,687,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,177,000 after purchasing an additional 593,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

