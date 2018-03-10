Ascent Capital Group’s (ASCMA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Imperial Capital currently has a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Ascent Capital Group’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.93) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

ASCMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascent Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ascent Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ascent Capital Group has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 860,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $9,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascent Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (MONI) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). The Company’s segments include MONI, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The MONI segment is primarily engaged in the business of providing security alarm monitoring services: monitoring signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises, as well as providing customer service and technical support.

