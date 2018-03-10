Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

In related news, Director Krill Katherine Lawther sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $45,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,869.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 516,883 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 140.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,968 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 919,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 306,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) opened at $2.01 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.82, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/ascena-retail-group-inc-asna-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.