Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASNA. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ascena Retail Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $421.82, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ascena Retail Group news, Director Krill Katherine Lawther sold 195,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $479,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,957 shares in the company, valued at $266,944.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASNA. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 126,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,175,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,634,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,044 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 140.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

