Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Holdings Cut by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,860,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE ABG) opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,413.74, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig T. Monaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,833. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

