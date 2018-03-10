Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Asanko Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Asanko Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 20.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 20,273,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 3,221.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,975,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,280 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 13.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,864,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 686,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,939,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 298,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the period.

Shares of Asanko Gold ( AKG ) traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 1,250,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Asanko Gold has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.51.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc is a gold producer. The Company has operations in the Republic of Ghana. The Company’s segments include Canada and Ghana. The Company’s principal asset is the Asanko Gold Mine (AGM) located in Ghana, West Africa. The Company’s Project 5M will upgrade the plant’s throughput to five metric tons per annum and expand mining operations to integrate the Esaase deposit, including the construction of a 27-kilometer overland conveyor.

