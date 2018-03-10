Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $1.54 Million Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 302.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ OLLI) opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,680.00 and a PE ratio of 46.60.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $490,364.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Swygert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $3,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,742 shares of company stock worth $5,495,118. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie's Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

