Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.49 Million in A Schulman Inc (SHLM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A Schulman by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A Schulman by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A Schulman in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of A Schulman by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of A Schulman by 952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) opened at $43.70 on Friday. A Schulman Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,271.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. A Schulman had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. A Schulman’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that A Schulman Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A Schulman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A Schulman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

