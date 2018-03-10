ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $49.82 Million Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,290,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $49,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,314 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCCI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.01, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.68%. sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

