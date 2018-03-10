Armistice Capital LLC Takes $4.03 Million Position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Blue Apron by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,222,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 1,183,136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Blue Apron by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 576,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 363,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $435.22 and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 787.55%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.43 to $3.31 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $346,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $959,450 and sold 276,666 shares valued at $853,665.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/armistice-capital-llc-takes-4-03-million-position-in-blue-apron-holdings-inc-aprn.html.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is focused on providing recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The Company offers under a novel business model in which it source, process, store and package meal ingredients and ship them directly to consumers. The Company’s core products include Meals and Wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.