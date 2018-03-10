Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.15 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (ITGR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 223.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 101.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 339.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Integer by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE ITGR) opened at $53.80 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,680.00, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.42 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,867.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,243 shares in the company, valued at $190,468.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $366,437.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,673 shares in the company, valued at $793,340.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $2,095,809 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/arizona-state-retirement-system-has-2-15-million-position-in-integer-holdings-co-itgr.html.

Integer Company Profile

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.