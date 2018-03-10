Arista Networks (ANET) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANET. Vetr downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $321.08 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $270.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE ANET) traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.15. 922,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,000. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $21,680.00, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $467.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.82 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total value of $471,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 127,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.15, for a total value of $29,999,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,203 shares of company stock worth $52,290,318. Corporate insiders own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

