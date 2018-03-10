Ariel Investments LLC Invests $14.58 Million in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Stock

Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 363,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.40, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $48.44.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.90 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Elias Khoury sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $862,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,768,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

