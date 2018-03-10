Ariel Investments LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Movado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard Cote sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $37,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $84,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $358,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $401,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) opened at $31.65 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $724.87, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of -0.03.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

