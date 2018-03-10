Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Position in EMCORE Co. (EMKR)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 240.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089,359 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.06% of EMCORE worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of EMCORE from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of EMCORE from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 49,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $348,425.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ EMKR) opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.96, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.36. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.48%. EMCORE’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing indium phosphide (InP) optical chips, components, subsystems and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market. The Company focuses on linear fiber optic transmission technology. The Company operates through Fiber Optics segment.

