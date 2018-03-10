Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arena’s only approved product is Belviq, used for chronic weight management. Though it was the first obesity drug to be approved by the FDA in over a decade, is yet to impress with its performance. However, the company’s partnership agreements and efforts to improve the performance of the drug are impressive. We are also encouraged by the company’s cost-reduction initiatives to streamline the organization to support its development programs. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the last one year. On the flip side, Arena’s pipeline consists of early-to-mid stage candidates, still several years from commercialization. Plus, competition remains intense in the obesity market with both branded and generic players. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA ) traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. 391,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,362. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

