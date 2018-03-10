Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.72.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.64 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Vertical Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.16.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE ADM) opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24,046.85, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.09. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 314,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is a processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The Company manufactures protein meal, vegetable oil, corn sweeteners, flour, biodiesel, ethanol, and other food and feed ingredients. Its segments include Agricultural Services, which utilizes its United States grain elevator, global transportation network and port operations to buy, store, clean and transport agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, wheat, milo, oats, rice and barley, and resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry; Corn Processing, which is engaged in corn wet milling and dry milling activities; Oilseeds Processing, which includes global activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing and further processing of oilseeds; Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients products, which include flavors, sweeteners and health ingredients; Other, and Corporate.

