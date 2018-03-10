ArcBest (ARCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ ARCB) opened at $35.40 on Friday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $710.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.69 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Legg sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $230,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ArcBest by 8.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in ArcBest by 7.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ArcBest by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

