Aquantia (AQ) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aquantia in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aquantia in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aquantia in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aquantia in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aquantia in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquantia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.02. The stock has a market cap of $580.36 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.28. Aquantia has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp is engaged in developing and supplying connectivity solutions for data centers, enterprise and wireless local area network (WLAN) applications. The Company offers 10 gigabyte Ethernet and Multi-Gig Ethernet Silicon product for data center and cloud, and the enterprise and WLAN markets. For data center and cloud market, it offers 10GBASE-T PHYs product line, which includes 28 nanometer technology products, such as AQ2402, AQ2403, AQ2203 and AQ2104; 40 nanometer technology products, such as AQ1402, AQ1202 and AQ1103, and 90 nanometer technology product, AQ1002.

