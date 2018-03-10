ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Director Sells $4,043,970.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Bradford C. Morley sold 24,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $4,043,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $171.18. 432,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,800.00, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.04. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.55 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in ANSYS by 49.3% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

