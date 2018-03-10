ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Director Sells $4,043,970.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Bradford C. Morley sold 24,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $4,043,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $171.18. 432,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,800.00, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.04. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.55 and a 1 year high of $171.21.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in ANSYS by 49.3% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.
