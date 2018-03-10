Anglo American’s (AAL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($27.63) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($20.72) to GBX 2,000 ($27.63) in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,550 ($21.41) to GBX 1,650 ($22.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,270 ($17.55) to GBX 1,550 ($21.41) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,400 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($21.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,629.69 ($22.52).

Shares of Anglo American (LON AAL) opened at GBX 1,752.20 ($24.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24,770.00 and a P/E ratio of 989.94. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 950.10 ($13.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,870 ($25.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 109,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($23.39), for a total value of £1,847,638.62 ($2,552,692.21). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,478 ($20.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,843.48 ($13,599.72).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities and other minerals. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum, Copper, Nickel, Niobium and Phosphates, Iron Ore and Manganese, Coal, and Corporate and other.

