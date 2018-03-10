Andrew Moss Purchases 16 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Moss purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 777 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($171.76).

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON PHNX) opened at GBX 797.50 ($11.02) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 1 year low of GBX 719 ($9.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 820 ($11.33). The company has a market cap of $3,140.00 and a P/E ratio of -1,351.69.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 875 ($12.09) to GBX 800 ($11.05) in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 837 ($11.56) to GBX 854 ($11.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 673 ($9.30) to GBX 664 ($9.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 810 ($11.19) to GBX 820 ($11.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 807.25 ($11.15).

Phoenix Group Holdings is a consolidator of closed life assurance funds specializing in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company’s segment: life assurance (including its management services operations) is referred to as Phoenix Life. It has four operating life companies, which hold policyholder assets and a distribution business, SunLife.

