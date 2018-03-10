Anchor Bancorp (ANCB) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.29

Media stories about Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anchor Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6626710684682 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Anchor Bancorp (ANCB) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.81. Anchor Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter. Anchor Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Anchor Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Anchor Bancorp

Anchor Bancorp is the bank holding company of Anchor Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based savings bank. As of June 30, 2016, the Bank primarily served Western Washington through its 10 full-service banking offices (including a Wal-Mart in-store location) located within Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, Pierce and Mason counties, and a loan production office located in King County, Washington.

