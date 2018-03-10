Analyzing NetScout Systems (NTCT) and Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both it services & consulting – nec companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 7.95% 5.34% 3.64% Professional Diversity Network -86.95% -37.27% -25.12%

5.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $1.16 billion 2.05 $33.29 million $0.05 546.00 Professional Diversity Network $26.23 million 0.53 -$4.10 million ($4.71) -0.75

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network. Professional Diversity Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NetScout Systems and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Professional Diversity Network on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats. The Company’s manufacturing operations consist of final product assembly, configuration and testing. The Company’s nGeniusONE Service Assurance Solution is used to support NetScout’s enterprise, service provider and government customers. The Company’s Intelligent Data Sources, marketed under the Infinistream brand, provide collection and analysis of high-volume packet-flow data from across the network that is displayed through the nGeniusONE Service Assurance Solution.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is an operator of professional networks with a focus on diversity. The Company serves various communities, including Women, Hispanic-Americans, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Disabled, Military Professionals, and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT). The Company’s segments include Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), which includes online professional networking communities with career resources for the needs of various diverse cultural groups; National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), a women-only professional networking organization, and Noble Voice operations (Noble Voice), a career consultation and lead generation service. The Noble Voice call centers qualify callers for real-time job placement. The PDN Network consists of various online professional networking communities dedicated to serving diverse professionals in the United States and employers seeking to hire diverse talent.

