Analysts Set Polymetal International PLC (POLY) PT at $977.63

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 977.63 ($13.51).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.43) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Polymetal International to an “add” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($15.20) to GBX 1,000 ($13.82) in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,166 ($16.11) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Polymetal International (LON POLY) traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 785 ($10.85). 501,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,400.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.51. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 729.60 ($10.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.90).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc is a gold and silver mining company operating in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. The Company operates through nine segments: Voro (CJSC Gold of Northern Urals); Okhotsk operations (LLC Okhotskaya Mining and Exploration Company and Svetloye LLC); Dukat (JSC Magadan Silver); Omolon (Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC); Varvara (JSC Varvarinskoye; JSC Komarovskoye Mining Company); Amursk/Albazino (Albazino Resources Ltd, Amur Hydrometallurgical Plant LLC); Mayskoye (Mayskoye Gold Mining Company LLC); Kyzyl (Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLP and Inter Gold Capital LLP), and Armenia (Kapan MPC CJSC and LV Gold Mining CJSC).

