Analysts Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Price Target at $70.17

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,860,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,816.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pisano R. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,978 shares of company stock worth $14,810,803. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,416,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,443,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 821,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,038,000 after acquiring an additional 317,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE NUS) traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. 672,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $3,797.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.60%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

