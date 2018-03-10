Analysts Set Expectations for Genocea Biosciences Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Goldstein expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ GNCA) opened at $1.24 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 104,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 1,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 344,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 265,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

