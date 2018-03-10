Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Price Target at $19.80

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 90,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,408. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.29 and a PE ratio of 34.15.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO D Michael Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $249,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 305.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 51,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Price Target at $19.80” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/analysts-set-atlantic-capital-bancshares-inc-acbi-price-target-at-19-80-2.html.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.